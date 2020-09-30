Railway announces new special trains

New special trains has been announced by the Indian Railways. The Vijayawada division in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has announced the special trains. The special trains were announced for the candidates appearing for the civil service examinations.

The special trains will run between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Train number 07233 from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will depart Vijayawada at 3 p.m. on Saturday and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 10 p.m. on the same day.

The return train bearing the number 07234 will depart Visakhapatnam at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Vijayawada at 4 a.m. on Monday.

The special trains will stop at eight stations, Eluru, Tadepelligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajamundry, Samarlakota, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada.

The civil services examination has been scheduled on Sunday.