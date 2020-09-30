State government announces date of reopening of schools

The date of reopening of schools in the state has been announced by the state government. The state government has decided to postpone the reopening of schools as the coronavirus cases surges.

Andhra Pradesh state government has announced this. The state government has earlier decided to reopen the schools on October 5. But as per the new decision, the schools will remain shut till November 2.

“We wanted to reopen the schools on October 5, but in view of the prevailing situation, we have now decided to re-open them on November 2. But the Vidya Kunuka kits would be distributed as scheduled on October 5. Each kit consists of cloth for three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt and a school bag,”, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . The CM announced this after a review meeting.