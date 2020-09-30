“Stay Fit” ; Ideal Weight For Indian Men And Women? Read More…

The National Institute of Nutrition has updated the ideal weight for both men and women in the country by adding 5-5 kg. The average weight of Indian men is 65kg, whereas, for women, the average weight has now been increased to 55 kg. The leading nutrition research body also made changes in the height of both men and women.

The NIN, is one of the oldest research centers in India and the largest center, under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). They stated that increasing the weight of an ideal or reference Indian man to 65kg, an increase of 5 kg from 60kg in 2010. For women, the average weight has now gone up to 55 kg from 50kg.

The research body increased the height for men to 5 feet 8 inches from 5 feet 6 inches a decade ago. Similarly, the height of Indian women has now been increased to 5 feet 3 inches from 5 feet in 2010. Your height and weight are the two primary parameters that affect your health and are co-related using height and weight charts.

According to scientists, the body mass index (BMI) of Indian people has been changed because of an increase in nutritional intake among the people. The experts also included data from rural areas unlike 10 years ago where only urban areas were included in the data. NIN also revised its dietary allowance and estimated average requirement (EAR) recommendations for Indians. Now the definition for reference adult man and woman of the country has been changed to 19-39 years from 20-39 in 2010.

For the first time, the expert panel recommended the intake of fiber-based energy foods. Dietary fiber, also known as roughage or bulk, is an essential nutrient that’s been linked to several health benefits such as normalizing bowel movement, improving weight loss, lowering cholesterol levels, etc. The research has shown that a diet rich in fiber is linked with a lower risk of excess belly fat. A healthy diet consisting of plenty of different nutrient-dense foods along with other healthy lifestyle changes will help you avoid gaining weight and belly fat.

