“The farm laws will devastate the farmers of the country”: Mamata Banerjee hit out at union government

TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily on union government over the agriculture bills. She accused that the new law will devastate the farmers of the country and help the hoarders.

“The farm laws will devastate the farmers of the country. It will only help the hoarders. The laws will not serve the interest of the farmers. We will soon convene a meeting of officials to see what can be done to protect the interest of the farmers”, said Mamata while addressing a an administrative meeting at branch secretariat ‘Uttar Kanya’ in Siliguri.