University releases academic activity calendar for 2020-2021

A university has announced the date of restarting the academic activities. The Presidency University in Kolkata, West Bengal has announced this.

Presidency University will start its academic activity for both undergraduate and post graduate from October 1. The university has released academic activity calendar for 2020-21 in its website.

According to the notification, the academic activity for odd semester (I, III and V) in both UG and PG will be held till March 7, 2021. The end semester assessment will be held between March 10 to 24, 2021 and the results will be published tentatively in the 3rd week of April .