World’s first ‘jet suit paramedic’ trialed in UK

Lake District:- A jet suit for paramedics would help to see patients reached in minutes by a “flying” medic has been tested by the Great North Air Ambulance Service. A first test flight was carried out in the Lake District. Andy Mawson, director of operations at GNAAS, came up with the idea and described seeing it as “awesome”. A paramedic could “fly” to a fell top in 90 seconds rather than taking 30 minutes on foot. Mr. Mawson said: “There are dozens of patients every month within the complex but relatively small geographical footprint of the Lakes. We could see the need. What we didn’t know for sure is how this would work in practice. Well, we’ve seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome.”

The suit has two mini engines on each arm and one on the back. The engine on the back allowing the paramedic to control their movement just by moving their hands. The test flight was carried out by Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries. The biggest advantage is its speed. In a jet pack, what might have taken up to an hour to reach the patient may only take a few minutes, and that could mean the difference between life and death.