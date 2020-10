30 tonnes of hashish seized from 4 sailing boats in Spain…

LAS PALMAS: In their biggest drug bust at sea, Spanish authorities have seized about 30 tonnes of hashish hidden in four sailing boats. Nine Bulgarian and Russian citizens were arrested in the raid.

“The logistical capacity of the Bulgarian criminal organizations’ top leaders engaged in drug trafficking in recreational vessels has been hit, preventing new routes from emerging or that they take advantage of the pandemic,” police said in a statement.

Earlier this year 4.6 tonnes of hashish were seized in two sailing boats from the same criminal group near the Balearic Islands.