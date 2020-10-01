5ft tall Chocolate Telescope leaves Internet amazed….Watch video!!!

A video of a pastry chef making a 5-feet tall telescope with just chocolate has gone viral on internet, and it is mouth-watering. The video is like dream-come-true for all the chocolate lover over the world.

Chef Amaury Guichon from Las Vegas created this chocolaty masterpiece in his kitchen. Take a look at the video of the making of chocolate telescope he shared on Facebook:

CHOCOLATE TELESCOPE!! This may be the most technical chocolate creation i've ever made, so much details went into this 5Ft tall Telescope! ??enjoy!?? Julkaissut Amaury Guichon Maanantaina 21. syyskuuta 2020

After Chef Amaury Guichon shared the video on his Facebook page, it collected 4 million views within a week. “This may be the most technical chocolate creation I’ve ever made, so much details went into this 5Ft tall Telescope! enjoy,” the chef wrote.

The 3 minutes 13-second long clip shows Chef Guichon making various parts of the chocolate telescope and then assembling them. He starts right from the base of the telescope and then makes the instrument itself. He can be seen using both white chocolate and milk chocolate in various quantities to make the telescope. He even used edible golden paint to coat the body of the telescope and make it more realistic.