“Age Is Just A Number” ; 90-year-old Granny Learns to Use Laptop to ‘Read News’ !!!

Thrissur; A 90-year-old grandmother from Kerala is beneficial love on the web for her urge to adapt to the tech tradition. Mary Mathew’s grandson, Arun Thomas shared photos of his 90-year-old grandmom sitting on a chair using a laptop computer display to learn each day information.

With the social media platform Reddit, Thomas mentioned, “My grandmother, aged 90, learning to use the laptop to read the e-newspaper. I think her willingness to accept and adapt to change is really appreciable.”The photos shared present Mary sitting on the chair and studying the e-paper of Malayalam each day, Mathrubhumi. As per experiences, Mary’s household needed to cease the supply of newspapers to the house owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas added that it hasn’t been long since his grandmother began studying on-line, hardly for a month.

He mentioned that he has a spare desk, which he needs to present to his grandmother for her to learn the e-news. Mary was very comfortable after she found that so many strangers got here ahead to shower love for her. The netizens appreciated Mary’s efforts and urge to remain up to date with the current instances. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly been a part for elders to discover their time.