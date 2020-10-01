Brave boy saves his grandmother from a mad bull…Watch video!!!

Mahendragarh: A boy is getting praise over social media after he saved his grandmother from a mad bull. The incident was from Haryana’s Mahendragarh. A horrifying video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows an elderly woman walking on a road when a bull knocks her to the ground. The woman’s grandson comes running towards her, however, the bull attacks him too. He somehow manages to get past the bull and helps his grandmother get up. The bull charges towards them again and knocks them to the ground.

Three people were injured in the attack. The video has gone viral across social media platforms. It has gathered more than 5 lakh views on Twitter. Viewers were impressed with the boy’s courage and his love for his grandmother.

Here is a news report from ANI:

Earlier this month, a herd of buffaloes saved a 15-year-old boy from a bear attack in Bhainsdehi jungle in Madhya Pradesh. The boy was grazing goats when a mama bear and her cub suddenly appeared. The adult bear charged at him. Fortunately, a herd of bhains passing by rushed to help the boy and forced the bear to back off.