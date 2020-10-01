‘Hydroman’; An underwater ‘Indiawaale’ dance goes viral!! Watch video

A recently uploaded dance video of a man leaves you surprised because he performed it in underwater. After watching the clip you may find it hard to hold back your wows. Jaydeep Gohil has shared this video on his Instagram, the video is quite out-of-the-box. The clip starts with Gohil doing a backflip underwater and then breaking into some smooth moves as the song India Waale from the movie Happy New Year plays it the background. Gohil calls himself ‘Hydroman’ and that is something netizens agree with too.

Gohil is seen sitting on a chair when the video begins. He is wearing swimming goggles as well. Soon after, he breaks into super smooth dance moves when the song from the movie ‘Happy New Year’ starts to play. Due to being underwater, the moves look slow but they are done with utmost perfection.