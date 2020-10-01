Indian Army to get a new and secure communication network for Rs 7,796 cr.

For better survivability and responsiveness in operational situations, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday approved a proposal for a secure and better communication network at an estimated cost of Rs 7,796.39 crore. The Defence Ministry said that the new Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) was a long pending demand of the Indian Army. “It is being implemented by the ITI, a public sector undertaking, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,796.39 crore,” said the ministry, adding that the implementation schedule is of 36 months from the date of signing of the contract.

Further, with approximately 80 per cent of indigenous content, the project will provide a boost to the Indian industry. The project will upgrade the existing Asynchronous Transfer Mode Technology to Internet Protocol (IP) and Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology. The project will provide better survivability, responsiveness, and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and enhance the communication coverage of the network closer to International Border, Line of Control and Line of Actual Control. The network will extend the high bandwidth communication to the remote operational areas in Central and Eastern sectors and enhance communication reach to the forward locations in the Western borders too. Thus, the project would augment the communication network of the Indian Army in the sensitive forward operational areas, which in turn will provide a major boost to the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, especially keeping in view the current operational situation along the LAC.