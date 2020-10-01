Large fire broke out in a chemical factory…

Mumbai: A huge fire broke out at a chemical factory. A fire broke out at a factory in Pune’s Kurkumbh area in Maharashtra this morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze.

Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune early morning today. The fire has been doused off; no casualties reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/fKwoS3hHLG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

News agency ANI reported the incident. Do not injure or injure anyone Lees reported. The preliminary conclusion is that there was great damage. The cause of the fire is not clear. No further details are known.