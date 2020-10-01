Large fire broke out in a chemical factory…

DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSHealth

Oct 1, 2020, 10:16 am IST

Mumbai: A huge fire broke out at a chemical factory. A fire broke out at a factory in Pune’s Kurkumbh area in Maharashtra this morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze.

News agency ANI reported the incident. Do not injure or injure anyone Lees reported. The preliminary conclusion is that there was great damage. The cause of the fire is not clear. No further details are known.

