“Online version is so outdated”; A ‘Organic Ludo’ version has gone viral on social media!! Watch the video

According to reports, Ludo is the most popular game during the lockdown announced in the country after Covid-19. While some people created the ludo board and played it in the traditional way, the majority of people downloaded the app and played it online. In the spirit of the game, it was the recent news that the losing son had beaten the father who had won the game. Anyway, the popularity gained during the Ludo COVID era is amazing. But when we do the same thing over and over again, we naturally get bored. The situation is no different from the game of Ludo. But when a family got bored with playing ludo, they did not go looking for another game. Made some changes to Ludo.

The first change was to draw Ludo’s cell on the floor. Later the calves were replaced with vegetables. 4 tomatoes per person, 4 eggplants per person, four lemons per person, and 4 pumpkins per person. These vegetables are chosen not to be hostile to other vegetables but to come in different colors. The dice should be rolled in the watermelon peel. The most interesting thing is the newly introduced law. The loser must eat one of the bitter gourds. It is also the responsibility of the loser to get another one immediately to continue the game.