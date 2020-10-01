“Postmortem Report of Hathras Rape Victim” Confirms ‘Trauma’ From Attempted Strangulation, Reveals Brutality

Uttar Pradesh; The post-mortem report of the 20-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim revealed that the woman had suffered an “indirect trauma” from a fractured neck as a result of repeated strangulation. The report makes revelations about “injury to the cervical spine affected by indirect trauma and its resultant consequences. It also confirmed that she had been strangulated repeatedly which left ligature marks around her neck.“The ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death in this case,” the post-mortem report stated.

The accused strangled her repeatedly, resulting in the fracture in the neck, the report confirmed. The report, which has been signed by three doctors, said, fracture of the C6 cervical vertebra was present with extravasations of blood along the fracture line.

Interestingly, the medical report from Aligarh hospital, where the victim was initially admitted, showed no signs of forced sexual intercourse.“A medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. They’re waiting for a report on Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report,” Hathras SP official told.

The postmortem was conducted by doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in the presence of police personnel, sources had earlier told. The 20-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in UP’s Hathras by four men on September 14. The woman had died two weeks after she was attacked brutally while helping her mother in the fields. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis, and a gash in her tongue in the horrific assault.