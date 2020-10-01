President Ram Nath Kovind 75th birthday- PM Modi’s special praise; ‘extremely compassionate person’.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah being among the first leaders to greet the President on Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday today. Within hours Twitter was flooded with wishes for President Kovind, making #RamNathKovind one of the top trends on the social media platform. PM Modi praised President Kovind for his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters, saying he was a great asset for our nation. Home Minister Amit Shah, in his birthday wishes, said President Kovind’s dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of inspiration for all concerned. President Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.

Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday wish says he was ‘extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable.’ “Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wide understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn,” PM Modi tweeted. “Happy birthday to the honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. Your dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the poor and deprived sections of the country inspires all of us. Your intelligence and skill have given new strength to the country. I wish you good health and longevity. @rashtrapatibhvn,” Mr. Shah’s tweeted in Hindi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in his wishes, praised the President’s simplicity, warmth, and concern for the poor.