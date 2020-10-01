Relatable!!! Watch the adorable video of a baby duck struggling to stay awake…

We all know the struggle of trying hard to keep your eyes open while attending a class or an office meeting? If that scenario sounds familiar, then there is a chance that this video of an extremely sleepy baby duck will entertain you

The video was shared on YouTube India’s official Instagram profile. The short clip shows the chick struggling hard to keep its eyes open. The text on the screen is quite hilariously, and describes a situation where someone would go through a struggle like the baby bird. Though old, and originally shared years ago, the video still turned out be absolutely relatable for many.

“Imma take a nap, imma take a nap right here,” reads the caption shared with the video. And, as the caption suggests, the clip may leave you with an urge to take a nap.

“So trueeee,” wrote an Instagram user. “Actual real life footage of me after studying 5 minutes,” joked another. “So relatable,” shared a third. “Same here,” confessed a fourth. “This is so funny and cute,” said a fifth. There were several who shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions to the video.