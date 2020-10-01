‘Sea war’ is the only way to strangle China’s economy. Read more

U.S. defense experts say the cheapest and most effective way to defeat China is to sever ties with trade partners and cut off the availability of natural resources, including oil and gas. Bradford Dismux, a former U.S. Navy captain and political analyst, has called for sanctions against China, led by the U.S. Navy. That is, to prevent Chinese movements by sea. Globalization has made China a global power. Deux points out that China’s growth has been driven by the potential of the sea. The war strategy of siege, which limits and weakens the resources of the opponents, has a long history. But the practice of restricting maritime trade and trade and besieging a country is not old-fashioned. But there are those who warn that implementing this proposal will not be as easy as it sounds.

Many countries are concerned about China’s growth as a military power with wealth. China attaches great importance to maritime trade. Many of the world’s critical resources, including oil, are mainly shipped to China. Ships from China also ship to other countries. Last April, US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilde called for a maritime embargo against China. The Allies will have to join hands with the United States to effectively implement such an embargo on China. According to Bradford Dismux, the embargo will be implemented in two main stages. In the early stages of the war, American ships and others would largely intercept and control the movement of all Chinese ships. The sea voyages of other countries that come to China’s aid also need to be restricted. Dismoux also points out that this is not easily possible given the number of Chinese cargo ships and fishing boats.

The second step is to monitor the various oceans globally to ensure that the ban is effective. This will be possible only with the help of the American allies. Ships entering and leaving Chinese ports violating the ban will have to be wrecked by US submarines. Therefore, submarines have a big role to play in this strategy. Chinese-made bombers, rockets, and submarines are not far ahead of international standards. Therefore, it will not be easy for China to overcome this US-led maritime blockade. At the same time, it is a fact that such sanctions are costly. Dismux warns that strategic decisions, including which ships to control first, will be crucial to the effectiveness of the embargo.