” Stay away from my Cheetos”; Watch a hilarious video that shows cats are selfish!!

Cats are adorable pets. They seek your attention all the time. A video of a fluffy cat refusing to share food with its human has gone viral on social media. I’m damned sure that this cat will remind some of you the joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.; that “Joey doesn’t share food”.

The video shows a kitty named Kenny hugging a packet of Cheetos while lying on the bed. Its owner tries to grab the packet of chips, however, Kenny swipes away the hand with its paw. The adorable feline ensures that nobody touches its favorite chips. “Stay away from my Cheetos. this is mine!” @kitty.chloeykenshin captioned this video on her Instagram. The video has gone viral on social media. It has received more than 1.18 lakh views. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video.