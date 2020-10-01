“Tell maa I will be home soon”; Hathras Rape Victim’s Last words…..Cops Cremated The Body Forcibly Keeping The Family Away

Uttar Pradesh; The 19-year-old woman breathed her last at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Police cremated the body within two hours of its arrival at Hathras amid a midnight protest quickly smothered from her family and relatives.

It’s unbelievable that the family did not even get to grieve over her body, but that’s just what happened. With tears in her eyes, the mother of the victim said she could not even give her daughter a final farewell from her home. That wish will remain unfulfilled.

“She was a homely girl”

Neighbors say she was a hard-working girl who mostly kept to herself. Her friends were her three sisters, and she liked to stay at home. She had two brothers too. “She was a simple and homely girl. She would work at the field, milk the buffaloes, and do other household chores.”After spending 3-4 hours in the field collecting fodder for animals with her mother, she would come back home and prepare meals for the family. They added. The victim was very close to her mother and the younger brother. She used to take care of the entire family, so much so that she inquired about everybody at home even from her deathbed. “Tell mother not to worry. I will return home soon,” the victim’s sister-in-law quoted her as saying in hospital. The 19-year-old studied till Class 3 at a primary school, some 100m from her home, in her village Boolgarhi, Hathras.

Hathras police have arrested the four accused Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi belonging to the upper caste. Sandip Singh, 22, an intermediate pass, who lived next door, had suspect intentions towards the girl, say some neighbors. “These boys used to stare at my daughter. Sandip always fancied her because she was beautiful. We had even complained about this to Sandip’s family once but they just turned us away,” said the mother.