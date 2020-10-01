Twitter goes crazy over SRK’s new hairstyle….See pics!!!

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan and wife Gauri were seen for the IPL match between the actor’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Shah Rukh was sporting lockdown hair, as he cheered his team on from the sidelines.

Pictures of the actor, wearing a mask, a purple cap, and a white shirt emblazoned with the KKR logo, were shared online. Aryan was wearing a purple KKR top, while Gauri was spotted wearing white. The match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and concluded with KKR winning by 37 runs.

“During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,” said Gauri.

She also provided an update about her kids. Aryan has completed his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California. Suhana is taking online classes at the University of New York, where she is also studying filmmaking. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,” she said.