“Vegetarian food leaves a deep impression on our nature”; World Vegetarian Day 2020…

World Vegetarian Day was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society and was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. October 1st is the annual celebration of Vegetarian Awareness Month.

October is the month for Vegetarians! As more and more people are making the move to healthier and eco-friendly living, vegetarianism is getting back in vogue. In fact, most of our favourite celebrities around the globe are gradually giving up on meat to opt for a balanced lifestyle. Hence, this day is observed annually to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism.

Here’re 6 Most Popular Indian Veg Dishes:

1. Rajma Masala: A hearty bowl of rajma masala needs no separate introduction! Flavourful rajma with dense gravy, paired with rice or roti is enough to sooth our soul and satiate our hunger any time of the day. All you need for the recipe are kidney beans, curd, onion, ginger, garlic and a pool of kitchen spices. It is easy to make and can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes.

2. Palak Paneer: Palak paneer is one classic dish that we can’t get enough of. It includes soft and spongy paneer, dunked in the goodness of spinach puree and the choicest of spices.

3. Pav Bhaji: It won’t be an exaggeration to say that pav bhaji is the crown jewel of Mumbai’s street food fare. Spicy and fiery vegetable mishmash with butter toasted pav is an all-time hit among all.

4. Sambar: Think South Indian food and the first dish that comes to mind is a humble bowl of sambar. It is one stellar accompaniment that is widely paired with rice, dosa, idlis, vadas etc.

5. Dal Makhani: Let’s admit it- dal makhani is one such dish that can make anyone fall in love with dal. Pair it with rice, roti or naan, a bowl of dal makhani can spruce up your meal in a blink of an eye. If you want to prepare it at home, here we have the authentic recipe for you.

6. Malai Kofta: Made with paneer dumpling dunked in a rich, creamy gravy, malai kofta melts in mouth in no time. In fact, it can be a show-stealer in any vegetarian spread.