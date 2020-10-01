“Wheel In For Reel” ; ‘Say Hello To Kochi’s Drive-In Theatre Experience’

Drive-in theatres are making a Re-Entry!

Old-timers know this one, but for new gens – open-air cinema is a completely new experience. It may feel odd to say this in 2020, we’re super excited to give this a shot. Maybe, we’ll even turn it into a weekend thing.

A drive-in theatre, which lets people sit in their cars and watch films, on a big screen set up on the premises of a prominent hotel in the city will start this Saturday. Set up by the Sunset Cinema Club, the screening begins with Anjali Menon’s family drama Bangalore Days.

On the first night, we are screening it for an invited audience, in 15 cars. From the second day, it will be a public event and about 50 cars, with a maximum of four in each, will be allowed to park in demarcated spots and watch the film on a big screen, with the audio getting transmitted into their cars at a particular video frequency that they can access.

There will also be an interval like in our regular theatre experience, with contactless facilities to get food and beverages.” The tickets, which can be purchased from the club’s website costs Rs 999 per car. The team says that they have acquired permission for the screening from the police and local authorities. The screening will be done only after ensuring COVID 19 protocols, such as temperature checks, wearing masks, and more.