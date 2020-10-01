‘Will you marry me?’; Man played a Prank on his friends during first date. Watch the video

A woman was shocked when she received a cake with”Will you marry me?” message on her first date. It was a prank of the guy’s friend. Stephen Durand and his date were both being pranked. Stephen was on his first date with the woman when Lee orchestrated a whole proposal, sending a cheesecake to their table with the words ‘will you marry me?’.

Lee called the restaurant, Finsbay Flatiron, in Glasgow, pretending to be Stephen, who works as a roofer, and told staff he was planning to pop the question to his date. Restaurant workers brought out prosecco and cheesecake on a plate decorated with the all-important question as a friend of Lee’s filmed it from another table. The baffled date was filmed saying to staff ‘this isn’t ours, 100%, it’s not ours’ as the cake was presented to the table. The prank cost Lee £140 including giving his friend Michael Docherty £100 to eat at the restaurant so he could film it, and the other £40 covered dessert, booze, and a tip.