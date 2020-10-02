144 announced to cover up corruption: K Surendran

Thrissur: BJP state president K Surendran said that the government announced 144 in the state not to defend Covid but to escape from the struggle against corruption. He was inaugurating the state level BJP-led agitation in Thrissur demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister who was involved in gold smuggling and life corruption. Pinarayi is imposing the Kari law in Kerala which is nowhere in India.

It is not because of the Covid crisis that the Lavlin case is being considered by the Supreme Court and the Life Mission case is being investigated by the CBI. The government is trying to silence the people when many CPM leaders are about to be caught. Surendran said the people and the BJP would not accept this. Chennithala will accept everything the Chief Minister says. But if the BJP has to take to the streets, it will take to the streets. The CM said at the all-party meeting that there was no complete closure.

Decisions are being violated when the government is on the defence. The government is exercising excessive power. When everything in the country goes back to normal, a state of emergency is declared in Kerala. “We are not against locking up any areas, but we should not try to lock up the entire state,” Surendran said. Three CPM MLAs have links with international gold smugglers. All the three were given seats after buying money from smugglers. District President KK Aneesh Kumar presided over the function. State Secretary A. Nagesh, District General Secretary Ullas Babu and Constituency President Raghunath C. Menon said.