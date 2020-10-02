Alia Bhatt’s recent fashion choices have left fans a bit disappointing!!! Take a look !!!

Since Aliya Butt’s entry in Student if the year, Alia’s fashion choices have been fun, experimental, and fabulous. From peplums to fun braids to high-waist skirts, Alia wowed her fans with her ensemble. She has established herself as a versatile actress, her fashion choices have been a bit disappointing and underwhelming lately. Although Alia has made a shift from high street style to haute couture, she’s stuck to white, black, beige, cream, and pastel shades over the last few months. And if she chooses a brighter shade, it’s an ill-fitted dress that will leave any fashion enthusiast sad.

Alia was snapped along with her bf Ranbir Kapoor in a baggy A-line dull mint dress. She pulled her hair back into a bun and opted for no makeup. She finished her look off with clear sandals. And all netizens could call it was a ‘hospital dress’. Alia’s pink kurta is ill-fitted and too dull a shade, especially during this dull weather recently. Her outfit was too simple and extremely forgettable. More recently, the paps spotted Alia in a flared earth dress in the shades of blue, green, and white. With no makeup, she pulled her hair back into a simple bun. This no-fuss no muss look received a thumbs-down from netizens who couldn’t help but wonder the reason behind this sartorial decision. Her red-carpet appearances have also become very blase and underwhelming. From her staple mid-partitioned bun to dewy makeup with no color, we only wonder when we’ll get to see the Raazi actress in vibrant, happy color. Alia’s fashion choices have taken a drastic change in the last few months.