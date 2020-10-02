Amazon managers rewards workers with free pizza for injury free shifts….

US: Amazon managers rewarded workers with free pizza when there were long stretches without any damage reports.

Pizza parties were offered as a reward for injury-free shifts, which he said essentially meant managers were “offering rewards for not reporting injuries.” Some workers at the facility struggled through painful injuries as a result, not wanting to cost their co-workers free pizza.

The documents obtained by Reveal indicate that Amazon’s safety officials took a close look at the injury rates in the DuPont warehouse, and that workers told management they felt safety was an issue because they were being made to work too fast. Although multiple safety initiatives were put forward, none of them involved lowering the number of items workers were expected to process per hour.

“Throughout the year, our leaders host a variety of employee engagement events and opportunities for employees onsite all of which promote a culture of safety. At Amazon, we are focused on improving the safety of our workplace and seek to accurately report across all sites and all incident types, which means recording all injuries or illnesses that meet or likely meet the OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] criteria for record keeping, and ensuring that we learn from these incidents and improve each day”, said an Amazon spokesman.