Covid-19 Updates: 712 recoveries in Bahrain

The Health Ministry in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 510 new coronavirus cases along with 712 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 159 expatriate workers, 343 contacts of active cases, and 8 travel related.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached at 71,374. The total number of recoveries to rised 65,550. The death toll stands at 254. 10,821 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 1.

There are currently 61 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 115 cases receiving treatment. 5,509 cases are stable out of a total of 5570 active cases.