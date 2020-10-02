Error on COVID-19 sample collection, Brain fluid leak in US patient

New York: A woman’s brain fluid has been leaked through her nose in the United States due to an error in collecting samples for the COVID test, according to the reports. The study, published in the journal Jama Otolaryngology, found that the damage to the brain occurred during the collection of nasal secretions. A 40-year-old woman underwent a COVID examination prior to an operation. It is reported that the discharge from the brain may have come out of the nose as a result of an error in the collection of secretions from the nose.

She had a disease related to the skull. Currently, their condition remains critical due to infection. Researcher Jared Walsh, who led the study, said the incident was a warning to health workers around the world. Researchers also say that care should be need to be included in any precautionary measures against the virus. This underscores the need for sample collectors to be given the necessary training and care after sample collection.