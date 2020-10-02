“Even if it takes a thousand years, the mosque will be rebuilt there”: Claims SDPI leader

A leader of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has claimed that the Babari Mazjid will be reuilt even if ittakes 1000 years. Tasleem Rehmani, the secretary of SDPI has made this statement. Rehmani has said this while attending a debate on Zee News.

“Ek hazar saal bhi agar lag gya to bhi masjid vahi banegi. Mai fir dohra rha hu. Masjid thi, Masjid hai, Masjid rahegi (Even if it takes a thousand years, the mosque will be rebuilt there. I reiterate, the mosque was there, is there and will remain there)”, he said.

Also Read: Indian Railway to operate 200 special trains

“Supreme Court ko mante hain isiliye to galat faisle par bhi sabr kiya (We believe in Supreme Court that’s why we kept patience even after a wrong verdict)”, he said.

See the Video:

Video Courtesy: Zee News