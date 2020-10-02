Fssai directed that all non-packaged or loose sweets should have a ‘best before’ date….

New Delhi: COVID-19 pandemic made people more conscious about hygiene, food safety and other measures. In order to ensure better food safety, the FSSAI directed businesses to carry a ‘best before’ date, even for non-packaged goods, and loose sweets.

The FSSAI came up with an order that made carrying the date of manufacturing, and best before dates, compulsory for all sweet shop owners. For all non-packaged goods and loose sweets, the trays and containers that carry the product should display these dates. Mentioning the date of expiry is mandatory, and also the manufacturers can decide on whether they wish to also write the date of production or not.

The orders have been issued due to the festive season of Diwali and Dushehra when the demand for such sweets, condiments, and food products is high. Selling of expired, adulterated goods also becomes common during this time, which has also shown to be fatal in many cases.

“From Oct 1, no manufacturing of blended edible vegetable oil with mustard oil as an ingredient shall be allowed,” the FSSAI said in another order. While earlier an admixture of two vegetable oils in which one component has to be a minimum of 20% by weight was allowed, the government decided to prohibit such blending in the case of mustard oil for domestic consumption in the public interest, the FSSAI said.