Funny!!! A UK man put himself up for sale on Facebook!!! Check out his hilarious post

Kettering, UK: A man was tired of finding a girlfriend on dating applications so he has put himself up for sale on Facebook after he struggled to find a girlfriend on dating applications. Alan Clayton, 30, advertised himself on an ‘Items for Sale’ Facebook group. He listed himself as ‘free’ and ‘good/used condition’ after finding no luck on the traditional dating apps. “Hello there ladies I’m Alan I’m 30 years old I’m looking for a lovely lady to talk to maybe more as I got a few weddings to go to and don’t want to go alone lol I tried dating sites not had any luck so thought I give this a go lol,” Alan wrote while sharing some pictures of himself. He was surprised that his inbox was flooded with messages from women across the UK.

Alan has not been in a relationship since he was at school. He would like to meet someone “funny, outgoing and independent with a bubbly personality”. He hopes to find someone who shares his interests, which he lists as Manchester United Football Club, musicals, and Formula 1 racing. Netizens have supported him for his unusual dating method.