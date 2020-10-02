Govt. approves ASCON to boost communication system in border areas…

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the development of a secure communication system for the army at a cost of Rs 7,800 crore, a move that will enhance network coverage in areas including the contested Line of Actual Control and provide a major boost to the operation of the army, especially keeping in view the current operational situation at the LAC.

The CCS cleared the long-pending proposal for establishing the Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV, with the project to be implemented by Indian Telephone Industries Limited, a public sector firm under the department of telecommunication, ministry of communications under a Rs 7,796-crore contract signed on Thursday. The communication network will be functional in three years.

“The project will provide better survivability, responsiveness and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and enhance the communication coverage of network closer to the International Border, Line of Control and Line of Actual Control,” the defence ministry said. The army had been pursuing the project for a few years to upgrade its communication facilities in remote areas.

“The ASCON Phase IV has been in the offing for quite some time now and it’s good that the government has approved it now. It will provide modern communication facilities and enhance the army’s network coverage in different sectors”, “The project is a strategic and theatre area communication network which will upgrade the existing Asynchronous Transfer Mode Technology to Internet Protocol (IP)/Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology. Optical fibre cable, microwave radio and satellite will be used as the communication media,” the statement said.