Hong Kong citizen protests with Indian flag on Hong Kong street.

Beijing: Hong Kong citizens protest against the Chinese government declaring support for India. Hong Kong man’s protest against the Chinese with the Indian flag goes viral on Chinese National Day. He protested on the streets of Hong Kong on October 1, China’s national day. The youth’s different protests come amid strong protests against China’s intervention in Hong Kong. These scenes were brought to the world by the photographer Laurel Chor. His answer to the question of why the Indian flag was being hoisted in this manner was that ‘India is the only country in the world that defends China and is strong enough to do so, so he loves India very much’.

India is a powerful country to fight against China. He said India could fight back against Chinese occupation. Pictures of a young man walking in front of Hong Kong police with a tricolor flag have also been released. The agitation has been going on for the past few days against the implementation of the bill to send Hong Kong citizens to China for trial. The youth are protesting against Chinese intervention in Hong Kong. Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong chanting slogans such as “Free Hong Kong, the revolution of our time”. They were shifted when the police arrived. Police said the slogans demanding the release of Hong Kong were tantamount to a violation of the National Security Act. At the same time, China’s response was that it was an insult for the youth of Hong Kong to come out in support of India against themselves on National Day itself.