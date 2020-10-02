‘India is fighting China. So India is my friend’: Pro-democracy protester in Hong Kong carries Indian flag: Video

A video of a protester in Hong Kong carrying Indian flag has gone viral on social media. The video has been shared on social media by Laurel Chor, Photographer, and Journalist.

Laurel Chor wrote that the protestor has replied that India is fighting China. So India is his friend. He also raised the slogan “STAND WITH INDIA!”.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered on streets of Hong Kong on October 1, the National Day of China demanding freedom from China. Police has used several rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd during the National Day protests.

Sidewalk march happening on Yee Wo St in Causeway Bay despite heavy police presence. #hongkongprotests pic.twitter.com/7Hpkf3YsEt — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) October 1, 2020

The pro-democracy protesters have been on streets on and off since last year after China passed Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill to allow Hong Kong to detain and transfer people wanted in territories and countries that do not have formal agreements for extradition. It includes Taiwan and the Chinese mainland.