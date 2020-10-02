Indian Railway to operate 200 special trains

The Indian Railway may soon announced 200 special passenger trains. The special passenger trains may be operated between 15 October and 30 November to serve the passengers travelling during the festive season. Railway Board’s chief executive VK Yadav has announced this.

“We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of coronavirus. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season. Our estimate as of now is that we will run around 200 trains, but it is an estimate, the number could be more”, said VK Yadav.

Indian Railway has suspended regular train service on 22 March. Later Indian Railway started operations of 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country on May 12, and 100 pairs of long-distance trains on June 1. It also started 80 trains additionally on September 12.