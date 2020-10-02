Mahindra launched ‘Mahindra Thar 2020’: Know the features and price

Mahindra Motors has launched its latest SUV ‘Mahindra Thar 2020’ in the Indian market. Bookings for the new Thar have also begun as of October 2. The deliveries will commence from November 1.

The SUV is available in both soft-top as well as hard-top options. The new SUV comes in a number of exterior colour options including Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. The new Thar come with flared up wheel arches, flat hood and classic circular headlamps. At the rear, it has traditional looking brick styled tail lights, albeit, in modern LED avatar.

The cabin features include a new layout for the dashboard, new compact steering, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a colour multi-info display, roof-mounted weather-resistant speakers, steering-mounted controls and cruise control .

The SUVis powered with a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine which delivers 152hp of power and 320Nm. The engine comes paired to a standard 6-speed manual gearbox and there is an optional 6-speed automatic unit as well.

The other powertrain option include a 2.2-litre mHawk unit which churns out 132hp of power and 300Nm of torque. This unit features a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Price range of Mahindra Thar 2020 starts at Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX trims and Rs.12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LX trims.