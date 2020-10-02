“No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!”: Trump credits McDonald fries for his hair….

President Donald Trump credited eating McDonald’s for his almost-full head of hair in the middle of a post-debate on board Air Force.

‘No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!’ Trump tweeted, sharing a 2018 tweet from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, which had pointed to an ABC 7 Chicago story that said a chemical in McDonald’s French fries may be a cure for baldness.

‘I rewatched the start of the debate,’ Fleischer wrote. ‘The first question went to Trump who gave an uninterrupted 2-minute response. Then Biden gave an uninterrupted 2-minute response. Then it went back to Trump, whose answer was interrupted three times by Biden.’ ‘If you didn’t like it, blame Biden for starting it,’ Fleischer said.

The hair comment comes on the heels when Trump had written off $70,000 in hairstyling from his taxes. Trump’s long made a to-do about his ‘do, famously allowing ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon mess up his unique coiffure in 2016 before a New Hampshire rally, in an effort to prove that it wasn’t a wig.