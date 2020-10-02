Partial road closure, traffic diversion announced in UAE

A partial road closure and traffic diversion has been announced in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced this.

RTA announced that Dubai’s Al Shindagha Tunnel will be closed for a few hours on Friday and Saturday. The closure will be from 12.30am to 10.30am on Friday, October 2, and 12.30am until 8am on Saturday, October 3.

RTA advised drivers to use the Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud bridge. A delay in select bus routes is also expected because of this particle closure.

Routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 are likely to be affected.