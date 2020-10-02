Police busts inter-state drug racket; seizes heroin worth Rs 7 crore

The police had busted a inter-state drug racket and has arrested 3 persons. The police had also recovered 7kilograms heroin worth Rs 7 crore from them.

The narcotics cell of West Bengal police had recovered the narcotic drug from Kolkata. They had also arrested 3 residents of Manipur who were related with the racket.

The police after getting a tip-off has raided a stranded truck near the BT road and recovered the drug.

The accused have been identified as Md Warish Khan (25),, D Lungnipa (45) and Irfan Khan 930), all residents of Manipur.