President’s adviser tests positive for Covid-19

A top adviser of President has been tested positive for Covid-19. Hope Hicks, a top adviser to US President Donald Trump has been tested Covid-19 positive. The US president has confirmed the news.

“She tested positive. “So whether we quarantine or whether we have it … I don’t know. I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she’s tremendous”, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

US President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus again and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday.