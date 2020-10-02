Renault Kwid Neotech Edition has launched in India !!! Know all about it.

Renault India announced the birth of Kwid Neotech Edition at Rs 4.29 lakh as a share of celebrations to be aware Kwid hitting the 3.5 lakh in sales be aware. The diminutive edition Kwid Neotech has an incremental be aware expand of the around Rs 30,000. Total be an awareness-building of Renault Kwid in India. The Kwid Neotech Edition is equipped with the 0.8-liter petrol handbook transmission option and the 1.0-liter petrol option. For the hike in be aware, the special edition affords a phase-first twin-tone coloration theme on the birth air.

Buyer can decide for both Zanskar Blue body with the Silver roof or Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. Additionally, Renault Kwid Neotech Edition additionally comes with an eight-toddle infotainment cloak with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto reinforce, USB socket for entrance passengers, AUX sockets, flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, Neotech door claddings, and seat fabric changes with blue inserts and stitches. The AMT dial is in chrome whereas chrome has additionally been added on the entrance grille. Renault has at all times maintained that the Kwid’s fetch is inspired by SUVs. Kwid has been a runaway success for Renault in India in a phase that is a hot well-liked amongst investors right here. It has managed to resolve on traditional giants and its barely cheap pricing alongside with timely updates earn kept it connected, especially for first-time vehicle investors. Renault is additionally providing the Kwid with an no longer obligatory prolonged warranty.