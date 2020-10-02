‘Suicide Game’ again after Blue Whale; 11-year-old killed in Italy

ROME: An 11-year-old boy has committed suicide in Italy a year ago after playing a game similar to the Blue Whale game that terrorized the world and claimed the lives of many. The incident took place in Naples, Italy around 1 am on Tuesday. He committed suicide by jumping from a window on the 10th floor of the building. The boy committed suicide shortly after writing his last message to his parents. ‘I love my father and mother. I have to follow the black man wearing a hat. I do not have much time. “I’m sorry,” the boy noted. Investigators suspect the boy may have been Jonathan Galindo, a fictional character who arrives with terrifying challenges online

Galindo is a mixed-character of a man and a dog who commit horrific and dangerous acts with children. This game even leads children to suicide. The game begins with adding Galindo to the customer’s social media. The game begins with the tasks of getting up in the middle of the night and watching ghost movies. But then the game takes them to another level, with Galindo urging players to injure themselves. The final challenge is for the player to kill himself.