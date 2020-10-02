TMC MPs stopped at Hathras border; MPs pushed to ground by UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police had stopped a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) going to at Hathras. The UP police had pushed senior leader and MP Derek O’ Brien to ground.

A delegation of TMC MPs, including Derek O’ Brien, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Mamata Thakur were stopped from entering the district. The delegation was going to meet the parents of gang rape victim who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

TMC said in a statement that the delegation was stopped by police around 1.5 kilometres from the victim’s home.

A 29-second clip tweeted by ANI showed a woman leader of the party being physically turned away by a person in plains clothes as O’ Brien comes into the frame. He is seen being pulled away by the person and falling to the ground as a number of police personnel surround him. He is then seen helped get up as other leaders are also pushed away.

“We are peacefully proceeding to Hathras to meet the family and pay our condolences. We are travelling individually and maintaining all protocols. We are not armed. Why are we stopped? What kind of jungle raj is this that elected MPs are prevented from meeting a grieving family”, one of the TMC lawmaker said to news agency ANI.