UAE launches new traffic fine initiative

UAE has launched a new traffic fine initiative scheme. The Abu Dhabi police has launched this.

Abu Dhabi police has announced that when the fines exceed Dh7,000, the vehicles will be seized. Impounded vehicles left unclaimed for three months will also be auctioned off.

Also Read: “I will not bow down to anyone`s injustice

“Total traffic fines exceeding Dh7,000 must be settled in full. A vehicle remains impounded until due fines are paid. It will be auctioned after a maximum of three months if it has not been claimed by the owner”, tweeted Abu Dhabi police.

Drivers can pay off their fines in instalments for a period of one year without interest. This can be done through five banks, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.