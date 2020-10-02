Utterly cute!!! A kid left home with Rs 100 and returns with 4 chickens and Rs. 150!! Know how?

A little boy goes to school with Rs 100 but came back with Rs 150 and four chickens have left netizens amused. The incident, which was narrated by his cousin sister through a Twitter thread. “My baby cousin went to school today, he’s in first grade, and my Mami (aunt) gave him Rs 100 to take with. He came back from school with four baby chickens and Rs 150?” began a Twitter thread.

In a series of tweets, the user then narrated what exactly happened with her little brother. In order to help the young birds, who were let loose on a road, the little boy gathered them all in his bag. When the little boy returned the chicks to the man selling them, he was rewarded with Rs 50 and four chickens. It is not clear how many chickens the little boy rescued, as he can not count beyond 14, the cousin said. He is now crying as someone made a joke about eating them and he has just realized that the ‘botis’ he’s been eating all his life do in fact come from chickens,” the user wrote while concluding the thread. Since being shared online, the post has left netizens amused, with many calling the little boy a “hero”.

I'm actually dying and they're scolding him ahahahaha he's a hero he's a baby legend aaahahahah my dude — – (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

He got very worried for the choozay being let loose on the road. So he gathered alllll of them in his bag— a homework diary was lost in the making of this— and took them back to the uncle who had cycled further off. The chooza uncle gave him 4 choozay and 50 rs as a reward! ?? — – (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020