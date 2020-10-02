‘What kind of an administration’: Mamata Banerjee slam Uttar Pradesh government

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily against the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras gang rape incident. She described the shocking incident as “barbaric and shameful”.

“Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Also Read: Mahindra launched ‘Mahindra Thar 2020’

“Look how Dalits are suffering today…During elections they visit Dalit homes, bring food from outside and say look we are having food here…and then they torment them…In UP today, how women are being burnt after being raped”, the TMC leader said.

“What kind of an administration is that police are not taking action and burning the body?”, she added.