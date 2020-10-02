‘Will fight until justice is served’: Priyanka Gandhi attended a prayer meeting.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attended a prayer meet at Delhi’s Valmiki Temple amid nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. “We will ensure justice for our sister. We won’t sit quietly till she does not get justice,” she said. “The government did not help at all. Her family is feeling helpless. We will put political pressure on the government. She wasn’t even given a cremation following Hindu customs,” Ms. Vadra said.

The opposition party has been at the fore of demonstrations against the incident that has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, which rules at the center and in UP, on the receiving end of growing public outrage. Ms. Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi were briefly arrested as they tried to visit the village, around 200 km from Delhi, where the young woman was savagely attacked and then spent two weeks in hospital before dying. She was cremated hastily at night by the police who feared growing protests.