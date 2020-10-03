BJP women’s wing leader exposes the ‘double standard’ of leaders visiting Hathras

A Mahila Morcha – women’s wing of BJP- leader has come forward exposing the double standard of political leaders who visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh expressing solidarity with the rape victim. Keya Ghosh, the state vice president of Mahila Morcha in West Bengal has exposed the double standard of TMC lawmaker Derik Berien and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Keay said that , earlier in January,a minor girl was gang raped by three in Kumar Ganj in South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. The accused has burned the girl with petrol in order to destroy the evidence. The body of the girl was later found.

Rape & their selective outrage:

Unnao- Protest

UP- Protest

Rajasthan- Silent

Bihar- Protest

Jharkhand- Silent

Himachal- Protest

West Bengal- (Atleast 4 incidents of rape out of which 2 rape & murder) Silent#HathrasCase — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) September 30, 2020

Two months ago, a minor girl was gang-raped and killed in Jalpaiguri and her body was dumped in a septic tank. In July, a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in Sonarpur in Chopra constituency. The girl’s body was found next day.

Keya accused that the ruling TMC has not responded to these issues and the state and no protest was organized.

“Respected Shri @derekobrienmp, , how many times have you visited the family of Kumarganj rape & burned victim, or Chopra victim or the family of the recent Jalpaiguri raped & murdered victim? Before venturing out to other States, how about concentrating in Bengal?”, Keya Ghosh asked the TMC MP.

Respected @RahulGandhi ji. In the last 3 months, several rape cases of Dalit minors have happened in West Bengal. 2 of them have been murdered. Requesting you to stage a protest here in West Bengal.

Regards #SayNoToAllRapes — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) October 2, 2020

“Respected @RahulGandhi, ji. In the last 3 months, several rape cases of Dalit minors have happened in West Bengal. 2 of them have been murdered. Requesting you to stage a protest here in West Bengal. Regards #SayNoToAllRapes”, she tweeted as a response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras.