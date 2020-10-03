Burj Khalifa builder Arabtec to shut down, 40,000 to be unemployed…

The Dubai-based construction company that helped build the world’s tallest building and other marvelous buildings in the UAE announced that it would enter liquidation, the final step in a long collapse from the country’s economic crisis a decade ago affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arabtec chairman, Waleed al-Muhairi, said in a statement that after years of setbacks, Arabtec’s projects were severely hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Arabtec’s board will have a maximum of two months “to allow for discussions with the main stakeholders before a liquidation application may be submitted to the competent courts,” the company said.

The impact on jobs would be “substantial” since the company has about 40,000 employees. “After considering a number of strategic options, the shareholders of Arabtec Holding have voted to discontinue with the group and dissolve it due to its untenable financial situation,” a spokesperson said.

The liquidation plan is meant “to maximize value for stakeholders through a controlled and efficient program,” Arabtec Chairman Waleed Al Muhairi wrote. “Our current priority is to ensure that everyone directly affected by this decision is treated fairly during this challenging time.”